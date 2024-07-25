Latto channels 'ATL' in trailer for upcoming album, 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea'

Latto has announced the release date for her upcoming third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which will arrive on Aug. 9.

She shared the news via a trailer, which borrows from the 2006 film ATL and features narration from Dungeon Family member Big Rube, whose voice is also in ATL. Unreleased songs are also teased, including a collaboration with SZA and her spin on T.I.'s "24."

Latto previously spoke to Billboard about her upcoming album.

"[Aesthetically], I've been pulling from Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Lil Kim. [Musically], I've been pulling from Kelis, but obviously with a Southern Hip Hop twist," she said. "They have very feminine energy, but masculine in the sense of confidence. I feel like they was boss bi*****."

“It just gave ‘I’m that girl.’ When you hear and see them in that prime era, it gave ‘I’m here to stay,'" she continued. "In a world where everybody do music, I’m looking up to the G.O.A.T.s at this shot. Ain’t no microwave artists here. I’m tryna be here for a minute ... I am going to be here for a minute. I’ve been here for a minute already.”

Latto also clarified that her album title has nothing to do with Ice Spice despite their back-and-forths.

“People be trying to be messy and thinking it’s a response to something. I promise you, this is before any of that s***,” she said. “This is something that just felt Southern to me. Where I’m from, we be like, ‘I’m the sugar honey iced tea!'”

Ice also discussed their feud for a recent Rolling Stone story, explaining, "I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her 'What's the issue?' it'd be like a blank stare. It'd really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me."

