Latto channels 'ATL' in trailer for upcoming album, 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea'

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Latto has announced the release date for her upcoming third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which will arrive on Aug. 9.

She shared the news via a trailer, which borrows from the 2006 film ATL and features narration from Dungeon Family member Big Rube, whose voice is also in ATL. Unreleased songs are also teased, including a collaboration with SZA and her spin on T.I.'s "24."

Latto previously spoke to Billboard about her upcoming album.

"[Aesthetically], I've been pulling from Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Lil Kim. [Musically], I've been pulling from Kelis, but obviously with a Southern Hip Hop twist," she said. "They have very feminine energy, but masculine in the sense of confidence. I feel like they was boss bi*****."

“It just gave ‘I’m that girl.’ When you hear and see them in that prime era, it gave ‘I’m here to stay,'" she continued. "In a world where everybody do music, I’m looking up to the G.O.A.T.s at this shot. Ain’t no microwave artists here. I’m tryna be here for a minute ... I am going to be here for a minute. I’ve been here for a minute already.”

Latto also clarified that her album title has nothing to do with Ice Spice despite their back-and-forths.

“People be trying to be messy and thinking it’s a response to something. I promise you, this is before any of that s***,” she said. “This is something that just felt Southern to me. Where I’m from, we be like, ‘I’m the sugar honey iced tea!'”

Ice also discussed their feud for a recent Rolling Stone story, explaining, "I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her 'What's the issue?' it'd be like a blank stare. It'd really be no issue whatsoever. Especially from me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

