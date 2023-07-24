Latto earns first Billboard #1 with "Seven"

ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Jamia Pugh

Latto just raked in her first number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with "Seven," her recent collaboration with BTS member Jung Kook.

With 21.9 million streams, according to Billboardthe new song debuted atop the chart this week, making Jung Kook the second BTS member to land a number one.

Latto's hit "Big Energy" reached number three in 2022.

In a recent conversation with Peoplethe rapper opened up about her partnership with the K-pop star, detailing how nervous she was to rap on the song.

"We've actually been working on this, maybe a couple months," she said. "I was so shocked. I'm like, 'Are you sure you want me?' I felt so much pressure to do it, but I was like, 'You know what? He reached out to me for a reason. Let me just go in there and do what I do best.'"

Doing her best clearly paid off as the rapper can now celebrate her first song to go number one.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

