Latto teases new music with Sexyy Red

A brand new collaboration from Latto and newcomer Sexyy Red is on the way.

The ladies linked up in a twerk video shared to Instagram, teasing the new track set to release this Friday, September 8.

"Remix Friday," Latto wrote, tagging Atlanta rapper Young Nudy. Her post included a snippet of Nudy's viral song "Peaches & Eggplants" featuring 21 Savage.

The music update is the latest from the women who both attended recent shows part of Drake's It's All a Blur Tour.

Earlier this week, Latto shared an Instagram photo dump from her concert experience while Sexyy Red, whose IG has apparently been deleted, has posted multiple pictures with the "God's Plan" rapper.

After first announcing she'd open for Moneybagg Yo on his Larger than Life Tour, Sexyy Red then shared news recently that she'd be supporting Drake's tour on "all remaining California dates."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.