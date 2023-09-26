Latto teases new music

By Jamia Pugh

Latto became a trending topic on Twitter Tuesday, September 26, after she previewed new music she's got on the way.

In a teaser clip shared to Instagram, the Atlanta rapper sat atop a hot pink luxury sports car parked in a nearly empty lot while she rapped a few bars to an unreleased, unnamed track.

"I've been putting belt to a** all summer, I feel like y'all b****** momma," she says.

Fans excitedly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with the surprise teaser, prompting #Lattoiscoming to earn a top trending spot.

The "Big Energy" rapper shared a snapshot of her name on the list of viral headlines, which, at the time of her post, had close to 74,000 posts.

