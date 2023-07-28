Latto's acting debut met with positive reviews

Latto showcased her acting skills earlier this week when she made her acting debut on Freeform's Grown-Ish. Much like her freestyles, her performance on the small screen was met with positive reviews on social media after her episode aired July 26.

Latto took on the role of Sloane, a wine representative/connoisseur who has a flirty exchange with Diggy Simmons' character, Doug.

"This is so good, especially for her first time," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another tweeted, "It was gooood yall can't even lie."

Latto has been rapping for years, recently teaming up with Cardi B for "Put It On Da Floor Again." In a cover story for Cosmopolitan, however, she shared her desire to go beyond the music world.

"I want to get in my acting bag because I see myself going out like Rihanna," she said. "I don't see myself doing music forever. Maybe it has to do with the fact that I've been doing it for so long already. Sometimes you just want more."

