Lauryn Hill to commemorate 25th anniversary of 'Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' with world tour

Lauryn Hill will soon celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, by performing the album's hits during a world tour run.

The five-time Grammy winner will hit the road this fall with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour, making stops in 17 cities across the globe. Kicking off in Minneapolis on September 8, the show has dates scheduled for New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Chicago and more North American stops as well as cities in Australia and New Zealand.

Hill will be joined by her former group, the Fugees, to co-headline on all U.S. and Canadian dates, marking their first joint tour in years.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Hill said. "I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

The tour follows a string of appearances for Hill, who recently surprised fans at Mass Appeal's Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary show in New York where she performed a medley of hits alongside rapper Nas. In June, Hill reunited with the Fugees for the first time since 2021 for her headlining show at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

Tickets for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the public starting August 25.

