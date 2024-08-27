Lil Baby arrested in Las Vegas for carrying a concealed weapon

By Andrea Dresdale

Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, ABC News can confirm.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the rapper was arrested around 5 a.m. on South Las Vegas Boulevard and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. TMZ, which was the first to confirm the arrest, reported that he's since been released in lieu of $5,000 bail.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the rapper's attorneys noted that he has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon in Georgia, but that state's permits are not recognized by the state of Nevada.

Lil Baby recently posted on Instagram that his next album is "80% Done." When it arrives, it'll be the follow-up to 2022's It's Only Me.

