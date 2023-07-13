Lil Baby names Nicki Minaj the greatest female rapper

Lil Baby is giving Nicki Minaj all her flowers.

When asked about the greatest female rapper of all time, Baby crowned Nicki as the best, but not without thinking about it for a second.

"Rappers not like Beyoncé and Rihanna an 'em," he confirmed with interviewer and label mate Rylo Rodriguez.

After, the "Drip Too Hard" rapper confidently settled on Nicki as the G.O.A.T., and Rylo agreed.

Baby then acknowledged the many women in today's hip-hop saying, "It's like crazy, crazy female artists right now for sure."

"Female artists running the game right now," he added.

Nicki and Baby collaborated on a couple songs in the past, including "Bussin" and the Billboard chart-topping "Do We have a Problem?"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.