Lil Durk to be featured on new season of 'Amazon Music Live'

Amazon Music

By Andrea Tuccillo

Lil Durk will be tackling a performance following Thursday Night Football this fall.

Durk will be featured on the October 5 episode of the second season of Prime Video's weekly post-game concert series Amazon Music Live.

Rapper 2 Chainz hosts the show, which features artists performing their new music live for the first time. Amazon Music Live streams live from Los Angeles on both Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Thursdays at 9 p.m. PT.

Other artists featured this season include pop star Ed Sheeran on the premiere episode September 21 and Latin music star Feid on September 28.

