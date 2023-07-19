Lil Durk cancels several upcoming performances, including Rolling Loud Miami

Lil Durk has canceled most upcoming stops on his Sorry for the Drought Tour, as well as his scheduled performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

Of the 24 tour stops affected, including Atlanta on July 29, Charlotte on July 30, Virginia Beach on August 1 and Camden on August 3, the only two remaining are shows slated for August 11 and 12 in his hometown Chicago.

The rapper was forced to nix the appearances due to health issues, after being hospitalized for severe dehydration and exhaustion earlier this month. He provided detail on his health status in a statement to TMZ last week, after he was unable to make scheduled Europe shows and the 2023 ESPY Awards.

YouTuber DJ Akademiks said on Instagram Tuesday, July 18, that he got a statement from Durk about the recent cancellations which reads, "Since I'm still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance. While I'm home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I'll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing."

The "All My Life" rapper was slated to take the Rolling Loud Miami stage ahead of Travis Scott's headlining performance on Saturday, July 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.