Lil Durk missed out on ESPYS, Europe shows after being hospitalized for dehydration and exhaustion

Lil Durk was forced to take a step back from music after recently falling ill at a show in Ohio.

As a result of dehydration and exhaustion, the Almost Healed rapper missed out on performances in Europe and was unable to attend the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 12.

"My fans mean everything to me, you're the reason why I do this," Durk said in a statement to TMZ. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I've become severely dehydrated."

The Chicago native says he was "advised by doctors not to travel due to exhaustion," but once he regains his "full energy ... it's back to business which I'm looking forward to. #StillHealing."

Per TMZ, Durk checked into the hospital on July 6 as a safety measure, but doctors informed the Grammy nominee of his severe status, resulting in a week-long stay.

Earlier this year, Durk released his eight studio project, Almost Healed, home of "All My Life," the album's chart-topping lead single featuring J. Cole.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.