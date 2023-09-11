Lil Durk previews new song sampling Missy Elliot's "Get Ur Freak On"

Lil Durk is leaning into a hip-hop legend for a new track with a sample of Missy Elliot's 2001 hit "Get Ur Freak On."

He took to social media over the weekend with a 25-second preview of the unreleased song, later shared by Rap Alert and The Shade Room, that sees him rapping his usual drill-style flow over the iconic beat.

The short clip follows another music tease Durk dropped online — an upcoming collaborative project with the Chicago native alongside rising rapper Sexyy Red.

"Y'all go ask @lildurk when we droppin!!" Sexyy Red wrote in a video post later retweeted by Durk.

Both music teasers come at a time when Durk's deluxe edition of Almost Healed is expected. He first revealed the expanded album was set to drop in August by way of a special T-shirt worn during his walk-out appearance at fighter Jake Paul's match against Nate Diaz last month.

Durk also recently joined Jay-Z for a photo op after the two of them attended one of Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour shows.

"Trenches to billions," he captured the Instagram post.

