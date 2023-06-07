Lil Durk shares his goals for Chicago community, hip-hop and future albums

Lil Durk is tapping into his faith with the hope that it will help solve the violence and "petty beef" in his hometown. Taking to his Instagram Stories Wednesday, he revealed his desire to "hold the biggest prayer in Chicago for the Muslims that bring everybody together."

“Pride to the side, then after [getting problems] off they chest, help the petty beef go away," he continued, noting the prayer would take place at a private location.

Durk then switched gears to focus on another goal, which is to "Make Hip-Hop fun again."

“We understand that everybody got money but let’s f*** em up like we was just doing," he wrote, before shouting out working women and encouraging them to "keep going.”

Durk's post comes on the heels of his Almost Healed album, which arrived on DSPs Friday. The project debuted atop the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at #3 on the Billboard 200, becoming his biggest sales week yet. Fifteen tracks have also made it onto the Billboard Hot 100: "All My Life" is #4; "Stand by Me" featuring Morgan Wallen is at #22; "Pelle Coat" sits at #35; "War Bout It" featuring 21 Savage is at #41; and "Never Imagined" featuring Future secured a spot at #59.

Almost Healed features 21 songs and is possibly Durk's last album with over 20 tracks. "I'm going back to 13 songs an album," he wrote in his Stories. "y'all can have that 20+ song album."

