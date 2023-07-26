Lil Durk updates fans on health status: "I'm almost healed"

Lil Durk says he's "almost healed" and ready to get back to music business.

After canceling multiple shows and halting music projects as a result of severe dehydration and exhaustion, the rapper shared that he's on the mend and grateful for the support fans have shown.

"I'm almost healed," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "i appreciate the energy being on 1000."

Last week, the rapper nixed most stops on his Sorry for the Drought Tour, as well as his scheduled performance at Rolling Loud Miami, after spending a week recovering in a hospital.

In a statement provided to TMZ, he promised fans that he'd return to music as soon as it's safe to do so.

"My fans mean everything to me, you're the reason why I do this," he said at the time. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I've become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I'm looking forward to. #StillHealing."

The "almost healed" mantra is synonymous with Durk's eighth studio album of the same name which dropped in May of this year.

