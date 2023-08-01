Lil' Kim shares update on memoir: "edits are finally done"

Looks like the long-awaited book on Lil' Kim's life and career is one step closer to release.

The New York rapper took to social media with an update on the upcoming memoir titled The Queen Bee, revealing that its in the final stages of the editing process.

"It's been a long journey beehive," she wrote on Instagram along with an image of the story on white copy paper. "Edits are finally done."

She also thanked her "bestie/soulmate" fashion designer Marc Jacobs for writing the book's foreword.

The 256-page memoir, out by Hachette Books on September 23, 2025, describes the story as "a fearless, inspiring, and refreshingly candid memoir by the Grammy-award winning rapper, multi-platinum recording artist, and cultural icon Lil' Kim."

A hardcover copy is selling for $29, while the e-book is available to purchase for $14.

