Lil' Kim shares update on memoir: "edits are finally done"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

By Jamia Pugh

Looks like the long-awaited book on Lil' Kim's life and career is one step closer to release.

The New York rapper took to social media with an update on the upcoming memoir titled The Queen Bee, revealing that its in the final stages of the editing process.

"It's been a long journey beehive," she wrote on Instagram along with an image of the story on white copy paper. "Edits are finally done."

She also thanked her "bestie/soulmate" fashion designer Marc Jacobs for writing the book's foreword.

The 256-page memoir, out by Hachette Books on September 23, 2025, describes the story as "a fearless, inspiring, and refreshingly candid memoir by the Grammy-award winning rapper, multi-platinum recording artist, and cultural icon Lil' Kim."

A hardcover copy is selling for $29, while the e-book is available to purchase for $14.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!