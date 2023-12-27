Lil Nas X creates Twitter game that sends you to heaven or hell

Following up on the fake SaveNasX.com website he's posted to tease his new music, Lil Nas X has created a similarly themed game on Twitter.

The SaveNasX website says it's dedicated to "finding" the rapper "and saving him by turning his heart toward Christ's light!" It muses, "Perhaps the devil has possessed Nas X with the spirit of sin to influence the world into DAMNATION." The interactive Twitter game determines whether you end up in heaven or hell by answering a series of questions.

The questions ask you to choose a gender, the city you want to live in, what career you want to follow, what kind of house you want to have and more. It can get surprisingly long and hilarious, depending on what you choose. Based on your answers, you will be told that you're going to either heaven or hell.

In November, Nas asked fans, "y'all mind if i enter my christian era ?" Based on the website and the Twitter game, it appears that whatever the rapper has planned, it'll be some kind of comment on salvation or damnation.

Lil Nas X's most recent album — his debut, Montero — came out in 2021.

