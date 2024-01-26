Lil Nas X says he's not upset "J Christ" didn't chart higher

Lil Nas X is not too bothered that his song "J Christ" failed to top the charts.



The singer, whose HBO documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is out now, tells Variety he's proud of the song and its controversial video.



"Everyone expected me to be upset or something," he says. "But I'm a very spiritual person. I'm thankful that I get to even be in the charts and still be in the conversation. And I'm making new music and it's been so long. So I'm grateful for that."



Earlier this week, Lil Nas jokingly celebrated the song's Billboard Hot 100 chart debut at #69. "we did it boys! we reached the funny number. be very proud of yourselves. this is our moment!" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Lil Nas tells Variety he has faith his upcoming new album will find success.



"I believe that things are going to work out as long as I'm doing my part," he says. "I've never worked harder on an album or done more in my life internally to get things right. I'm excited for the outcome."

