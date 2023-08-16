Lil Uzi Vert adds additional stops to his Pink Tape Tour

Warner Music Group

By Jamia Pugh

For fans who may have been to unable to snag tickets to one of the many sold-out shows on Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape Tour, there's another opportunity to attend a show.

Due to overwhelming demand, Lil Uzi extended their North American tour, adding seven new dates including second shows in Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago and more.

After releasing his 26-track album Pink Tape on June 30, Lil Uzi announced they'd hit the road with the tour that originally had 17 stops. Upon announcing the concert series in July, nine of those 17 stops, including shows in Dallas and Atlanta, sold out.

Tickets for the newly added dates are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

