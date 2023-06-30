Lil Uzi Vert drops new album 'Pink Tape', featuring Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott & more

Lil Uzi Vert made their long-awaited return to music Friday with the release of their new album, Pink Tape.

After a three-year hiatus, Uzi unleashed the highly-anticipated project which boasts features from Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver and a couple of others.

The 26-track album includes the viral Jersey club anthem "Just Wanna Rock" and "Spin Again," the track Uzi previewed during his 2023 opening performance at the 2023 BET Awards.

The Philadelphia native revealed the album release date and artwork earlier this week, along with a 4-minute trailer. The Gibson Hazard-directed trailer features a mixture of live-action and animated shots.

Pink Tape is a follow up to Uzi's 2020 album, Eternal Atake, which reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Pink Tape is available for streaming now, on major platforms.

