Lil Uzi Vert mistakenly identified as PA puppy thief

Lil Uzi Vert is no puppy thief.



Police mistakenly identified the rapper as a dognapper this week after the real suspect used a photo of Uzi as his social media profile pic.



On Thursday, August 31, the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department posted a bulletin to Facebook asking for the public's help in catching the man who stole a puppy from a Pennsylvania pet shop. Not realizing that the suspect's profile photo was actually the rapper, they posted a photo of Uzi instead.



Cops eventually realized the error, and swapped the photo out for one of the real guy and apologized for the mix-up.



Uzi's management at Roc Nation issued a statement obtained by Rolling Stone saying the police "should be embarrassed and ashamed for disparaging Uzi's character."



"This grave error could've had significant repercussions on Uzi's career and epitomizes how Black men can be wrongfully charged and arrested by police departments across the country," the statement continues. "Uzi loves all animals and this serious mistake has deterred the apprehension of the kidnapper. Our collective hope is that the puppy is safely and promptly rescued."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.