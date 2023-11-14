Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz drop ﻿'Welcome 2 Collegrove' ﻿album trailer narrated by 50 Cent

With only a few days away from the anticipated release of 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne's Welcome 2 Collegrove, the duo treated fans to an album trailer.

Narrated by 50 Cent, the short clip, shared in a joint social media post, depicts a younger version of the rappers and tells the story of their career beginnings and how they met.

"Let me tell you a story about these two guys that eventually became brothers," 50 says. "You got this kid named Tune, Tunechi, some s*** like that. Straight out of 17th of New Orleans."

He continues with Wayne's backstory: "Been rich since he was like 13, 14 years old. He came with his own style, they tried to steal his s***. He ended up putting the whole game on his back, had clientele for years and always had good product."

50 then delves into 2 Chainz's come-up: "And then you got Slim from the South Side of Atlanta. Loved playing basketball, he a real mama's boy. And that’s how he got the name Tity Boi," he says.

He adds that when the two met up, they "devised a plan on how to take over the land, it kind of went like this. Welcome to Collegrove."

The teaser seems to be part one of a series of preview content, considering the post caption reads, "Scene 1" and only four of the 21 album tracks were revealed.

Welcome 2 Collegrove is due out November 17. Here's the full track list:

"Scene 1: Welcome 2 Collegrove" "G6" "Big Diamonds" feat. 21 Savage "Presha" "Long Story Short" "Scene 2: Duffle Bag Boys" "Millions From Now" "Crazy Thick" "Transparency" feat. Usher "Significant Order" "Scene 3: Ladies Man" "P.P.A." feat. Fabolous "Oprah & Gayle" feat. Benny the Butcher "Shame" "Bars" "Scene 4: No Fent" "Godzilla" feat. Vory "Crown Snatcher" "Can't Believe You" feat. Rick Ross "Scene 5: Never Was Lost" "Moonlight" feat. Marsha Ambrosius

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.