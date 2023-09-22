Lil Wayne announces new project ﻿﻿'Tha Fix Before Tha VI'

With more than three decades of dropping culture-defining music under his belt, Lil Wayne is showing no signs of slowing down.

The iconic rapper announced he'll soon drop a new project titled Tha Fix Before Tha VI.

While it's unclear if the music update means a new mixtape, EP or full-studio album, what many are concluding is that, given its title, the project will most likely arrive ahead of Tha Carter VI.

In August 2022, Wayne confirmed rumors he was working on the long-awaited Tha Carter follow-up, saying in a clip shared by XXL Magazine, "I'm not sure if you heard, but Carter VI is on the way."

Lil Wayne also announced a new Tyga x YG collab, "Brand New," expected out Wednesday, September 27.

