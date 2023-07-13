Lil Wayne revisits chart-topping "A Milli" during ESPYS opening performance

Lil Wayne took a stroll down memory lane during the 2023 ESPY Awards opener Wednesday night, performing one of his greatest hits, "A Milli."

Rapping a special two-minute sports version of the chart-topping song, the hip-hop legend brought the audience of sports and entertainment stars to their feet before welcoming the crowd to the show.

The "Lollipop" rapper name dropped LSU's Angel Reese, Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders, NBA legend Dennis Rodman and the NBA's most recent number one draft pick, Victor Wembanyama.

The star-studded award show included appearances from Dwyane Wade, Quavo, Patrick Mahomes, who took home the Best Athlete Award, and Lebron James, who was presented with the award for Best Record Breaking Performance.

H.E.R. also took the stage for a special performance of "The Journey" in celebration of the V Foundation's 30th anniversary.

Prior to the show, the Grammy winner gave fans a glimpse of her award look with a short clip shared to her Instagram Story.

