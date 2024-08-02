Lil Yachty says he's getting off the internet: "I'm deleting the apps off my phone"

Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Lil Yachty is over the internet. In an Instagram Live Thursday, he revealed that with the exception of his podcast, he's stepping away from the internet.

"I'm not doing no more talking," Yachty said. "I don't got s*** else to say. I'm gone off this internet s***. I think I'm gone for the rest of the year. I swear to God. I ain't got s*** else to say. Contracted to do this podcast s***, unfortunately contracted to, but I ain't posting no more s***. I ain't posting no fits. I'm deleting the apps off my phone. I swear to God ... I'm not tweeting, I'm minding my f****** business."

Yachty's announcement also follows his comments on New York fashion, which have since been met with backlash.

"I feel like New York didn't have this, like ... I don't want to say identity," Boat said in a deleted episode of his Safe Place podcast. "Y'all are so clearly separated now. As far as like, everyone used to just kinda copy Atlanta."

It also comes after his appearance on the Flagrant Podcast, where he discussed the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Jay-Z's discography.

"I think people are hating on Drake because he’s the guy," Lil Yachty said. "All the records, all the numbers. He’s the one."

He then revealed he just recently listened to Jay-Z's The Black Album and Reasonable Doubt, saying Hov's "an insane lyricist ... I think the s*** he talks about it's like s*** most people never actually get to experience in life."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!