Lineup announced for Kirk Franklin's Exodus Music & Arts Festival

The lineup has been announced for Kirk Franklin's Exodus Music & Arts Festival this spring.



As is tradition, Franklin is the host and headlining performer. He'll be joined by Fred Hammond, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Koryn Hawthorne, Madison Ryann Ward, Le'Andria Johnson, Todd Galberth, Transformation Worship, Naomi Raine and more.



The festival will return to Dallas' The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory May 25-26, continuing its goal of spotlighting gospel music, its culture and its superstars.



Tickets are on sale now at exodusmusicfest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.