Lionel Richie launches second fragrance, Easy Like Sunday Morning

Say "Hello" to Lionel Richie's new fragrance.

The American Idol judge came out with his first perfume, Hello, back in 2019, and now, he's launching his second, People reports. It's called Easy Like Sunday Morning, named after a lyric in his 1977 hit with the Commodores, "Easy."

"I was very successful when I put out Hello," Lionel tells People. "[What] I didn't realize at that time was I was testing the water to see exactly what the vibe was going to be."

After Hello was nominated in the Fragrance of the Year: Popular category at the annual awards given out by the Fragrance Foundation, Lionel says, "That was my calling card to say, 'Okay, we need to do something else.'"

The new all-gender scent features notes of strawberry, grapefruit and almond blossom as well as sandalwood, patchouli, jasmine, waterlily and white freesia. He admits he ran it by his daughters, Nicole and Sofia Richie, to get their thumbs up, joking, "The ladies in my family have [fragrance] down to a science."

As for why he chose the name Easy Like Sunday Morning, Lionel explained, "I'm from the South, Tuskegee all the way. You want something to take you to that place of calm and bliss. Something where even if it's a Tuesday, you want to be easy like Sunday morning."

He adds, "A lot of times you're overwhelmed. I've been that way many times where you've got so many people in your face and you cannot get away. But if I have this fragrance, it's kind of sending me in that direction. It reminds me of where my center is.”

The new scent is available at HSN.com in 3.4 oz and travel sizes.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.