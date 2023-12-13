Listen to Nicki Minaj's new song with Monica + Keyshia Cole, "Love Me Enough"

As if the 22-track Pink Friday 2 wasn't enough new music for fans, Nicki Minaj has released another song.

Nicki tapped R&B singers Monica and Keyshia Cole to lay vocals on the upbeat love song "Love Me Enough."

Monica sings on the chorus, "I used to think love had to hurt/ So I'd do s*** to make it worse/ Got off on the toxic words/ I used to think love had to hurt."

On Wednesday, December 13, Nicki released the song exclusively on her official website, directing fans to a landing page where they could purchase the Pink Friday 2 deluxe, Pink Friday 2 (D2C Version 2).

The extended version of the album's #4 track, "Beep Beep," featuring 50 cent, is expected to show up on the deluxe album.

Pink Friday 2, Nicki's long-awaited follow-up to her debut studio LP, includes features from J. Cole, Future and Lil Uzi Vert.

