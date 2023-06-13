Live like Mariah Carey at her Beverly Hills rental, thanks to Booking.com

Want to live like Mariah Carey, complete with a Beverly Hills mansion? Now you can, thanks to the website Booking.com.

Mariah's been living at a rental home in Beverly Hills for the past three months, and now she's partnered with Booking.com for Mariah's Beverly Hills Escape. It offers travelers the chance to stay there for two nights and live the glamorous life while there; not only do they get to stay in an actual Beverly Hills mansion, they'll get an itinerary personally curated by Mimi.

Starting June 21 at noon ET, it's first come, first serve: One lucky fan can book the trip, which is only available from June 24 to June 26, for just $6.21. The stay comes with reservations at Mariah's favorite restaurants, including Craig's and Dan Tana's; a private consultation with a stylist, plus Mariah's own beauty and self-care tips; and a guide to the star's favorite local attractions, like Runyon Canyon, The Getty and Will Rogers State Beach.

“Sometimes a week or two isn’t enough to get away. That’s why I was thrilled to stay for a few months in a gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which I found on Booking.com,” Mariah says in a statement.

"My family and I enjoyed all the luxuries this beautiful home has to offer and now, one of my Lambs has the opportunity to experience LA in true Mimi fashion by staying in the same home and visiting all my favorite places in the area!”

Visit Booking.com for all the details.

