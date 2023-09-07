Lizzo to be honored with the Black Music Action Coalition's Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award

By Jamia Pugh

The Black Music Action Coalition has announced Lizzo will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the 2023 BMAC Gala.

The third annual ceremony, set to take place at the Beverly Hilton on September 21, will also celebrate Epic Records Chairwoman & CEO Sylvia Rhone, who will be honored with the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award.

"The Black Music Action Coalition is proud to honor Lizzo and Sylvia Rhone at this year's Gala, as they join a group of trailblazers who have made immense impact within the music industry and beyond," Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, co-founder/chair of Black Music Action Coalition, said. "We applaud their dedication to pushing boundaries, amplifying Black voices and crashing through those glass ceilings creating space for Black Women."

News of the prestigious honor follows a lawsuit by three of the Lizzo's former dances who allege they endured a hostile work environment, among other things. Days after the lawsuit was made public, Lizzo responded, writing in a lengthy Instagram note that the "false allegations" are "as unbelievable as they sound."

The BMAC will recognize the singer for her philanthropic work, with ventures such as her annual Juneteenth Giveback; her information and resource website Lizzolovesyou.com; and her monetary donations to different charities and community organizations.

Past recipients of the Quincy Jones Award include Lil BabyThe Weeknd and H.E.R.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

    
