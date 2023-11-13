Black Enterprise Senior Digital Editor Interview Supa Cindy

On a special edition of Black Enterprise Senior Digital Editor Sidnee Michelle sits down with Miami Radio Personality & Reality Star Supa Cindy to discuss being selected as one of the Black Women in Radio distinguished “Inaugural 30,” being a new reality star & more!

Supa Cindy Talks Career Wins And Going From Behind The Scenes To On Camera BE Senior Digital Editor Sidnee Michelle sits down with Miami Radio Personality & Reality Star Supa Cindy to discuss being selected as one of the Black Women in Radio distinguished “Inaugural 30," being a new reality star & more! Posted by Black Enterprise on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Black Women in Radio’s Distinguished Inaugural 30 recognizes a group of women who have made significant contributions to the radio industry. Felèsha Love, the founder and president of BWIR, started the organization due to the lack of representation women receive in the radio industry. Established in 2016, the Black Women in Radio Executive Board is comprised of multi-talented creatives who are committed to helping BWIR make a positive impact in the lives of other professionals and students who have interest in entering the market. They are also working to create innovative ways to expand media awareness, plan events, research and promote our history.

Black Women In Radio Historical Society, Inc. (Black Women In Radio Historical Society, Inc.)

Before Black Women in Radio (BWIR) revealed its much-anticipated National Historic Collection and Oral History Project, the Inaugural 30 met with President Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre, and Public Engagement Director Steve Benjamin.

Black Women in Radio’s Distinguished Inaugural 30 ( Black Women In Radio Historical Society, Inc./Black Women In Radio Historical Society, Inc.)





The BWIR Collection revealed thirty-nine stellar professionals known as the distinguished “Inaugural 30″ and each woman’s unique contributions to radio on a local, regional, and national scale.

©2023 Cox Media Group