About the African American Research Library and Cultural Center
The African American Research Library and Cultural Center is proud to partner with the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce for a celebration of Haitian Flag Day. Professor Rudy Jean-Bart of Broward College will deliver the keynote address. The event is hosted by Mecca Grimo and will feature a dance performance by Tradisyon Lakou Lakay. Sponsored by the Friends of AARLCC and Florida Blue.
Celebrating Freedom: Haitian Flag Day Celebration
Saturday, May 18, 2024
4:00pm - 6:00pm
|African American Research Library and Cultural Center
|2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
|Phone: 954-357-6282
|Monday-Friday - 10:00PM to 8:00PM
|The Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) is located in the Sistrunk community, one of the oldest historically Black communities named for one of Fort Lauderdale’s first Black physicians. Opening to the public on October 26, 2002, AARLCC became the third public library of its kind in the United States dedicated to the study of Black history and culture.
The 60,000 square-foot Center serves as a repository of materials related to the local, national, and international voices of the African diaspora with more than 85,000 books, manuscripts, artifacts, framed art, print, photography, audiovisual, and documents held in our Adult Services Section and Special Collections. The Youth Services Section features a special collection of Coretta Scott King Award books and the Ashley Bryan Art Collection from illustrators of African Descent. AARLCC also features a 5,000 sq. ft. museum, a 300-seat state-of-the-art theatre, and a Computer Training Center.
