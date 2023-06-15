Free arrest record sealing and expungement workshop

The Broward State Attorney’s Office is hosting an arrest record sealing and expungement workshop from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33351.

If you were charged with a crime and the case did not result in a conviction, you may be eligible to have a single arrest record expunged. If you were charged with a crime and you received an adjudication withheld, that case may be eligible to be sealed. Only cases that occurred in Broward County are eligible for review.

Walk-ins are welcome. Please bring a valid ID.

The event is being hosted by the Broward State Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Broward Clerk of Courts, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the City of Tamarac. Thank you to sponsors Greenspoon Marder and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Zeta Rho Omega Chapter.

For help figuring out if you are eligible, or for free assistance with the process, please call the Broward State Attorney’s Office at 954-831-6955.

