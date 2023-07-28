Hidden Gem in the heart of the Magic City

Young Women’s Preparatory Academy (YWPA). This secondary school provides young ladies the unique opportunity to pursue challenging academic coursework in liberal arts and an advanced academic curriculum that represents the new and emerging professions of the 21st century in a single-gender instructional environment.

Established in 2006, Young Women’s Preparatory Academy was the first public school established in South Florida that was only for girls. YWPA has been designed to offer a world-class education that will ensure students graduate ready for college and the careers of a global economy. The school’s ideological foundation is based on a personalized learning environment, advanced academic engagement, empowered educators, accountable leaders, engagement of the community, and integration of high standards, curriculum, instruction, assessments, and supports.

Young Women’s Preparatory Academy faculty and staff are committed to providing students with a quality education based on academic rigor and support. The Magnet Lead Teacher, Ms. Rose Milian and School Principal, Ms. Silvia Tarafa, are firm believers in the mission of YWCA, and they exude passion in providing young ladies opportunities to develop their self-confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of responsibility.

Principal for Young Women's Preparatory Academy Silvia Tarafa Miami Engagement photographers.jpg (Osiris photo film)

YWPA has been recognized as a Magnet Schools of America, Magnet School of Excellence. In 2022, the U.S. News & World Report ranked YWPA on its list of the 2022 Best the best 100 schools in the nation. In 2022 and 2021, YWPA was awarded the AP College Board’s Female Diversity Award in Computer Science Principles for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles.

