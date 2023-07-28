Hidden Gem in Wynwood

Young Men’s Preparatory Academy (YMPA) is a trailblazing male single-gender Magnet School within Miami-Dade County Public School. Founded in 2008, YMPA has provided young men with a transformative educational experience, empowering them with the skills, values, and leadership qualities needed to excel in their academic pursuits and beyond. At the heart of YMPA’s magnet program lies the Seven Habits of Successful Teens, a foundation that has been in place since the school’s inception. Complementing this core, YMPA instills four essential competencies in their students: Scholarship, Leadership, Integrity, and Character. As a result, students receive a well-rounded education and grow into well-rounded individuals ready to take on the world’s challenges.

Studies have shown that students perform better in single-gender academic environments, and YMPA exemplifies this with its all-male setting. By eliminating common distractions found in co-ed schools, students at YMPA can focus on their academics and build camaraderie with their peers. Moreover, the school offers the same opportunities for extracurricular activities, such as sports and events, by collaborating with Young Women’s Preparatory Academy.

YMPA proudly serves a diverse student population with 49% Hispanic, 48% African American, and 3% White and Other students coming from all over Miami-Dade County. The school’s commitment to personalized attention is evident in its typical class sizes of 17 to 21 students, fostering an environment where students can thrive and excel.

Young Men’s Preparatory Academy goes above and beyond to prepare its students for the future. Graduates leave YMPA with at least one college letter of acceptance and college credits under their belts, thanks to opportunities for Dual Enrollment college courses starting as early as 8th grade. The school offers various subjects and programs, from music to coding and robotics, equipping students with a diverse skill set and the chance to earn industry certifications.





Principal for Young Men's Preparatory Academy Pierre R. Edouard





Leading the charge at YMPA is Principal Pierre Edouard, a visionary educator with a remarkable journey within M-DCPS. With over two decades of experience, Mr. Edouard’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and nurturing students’ potential has been unwavering.

©2023 Cox Media Group