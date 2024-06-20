Lauderhill Peace365

Join the City of Lauderhill Health and Prosperity Partnership and the Lauderhill Peace 365 Initiative. It’s not just a campaign; it’s our commitment to making peace personal, every single day. Take action, join the movement, and spread the word. Peace is possible when we all play our part.

Embrace the diversity and unity of Lauderhill by pledging to foster peace and harmony in our neighborhood. Discover how you can contribute to making our community safer, healthier, and more prosperous

Get involved today—your participation makes all the difference in building a vibrant and inclusive Lauderhill.

Take the Pledge Click Here

Become an Ambassador Click Here

Take the Survey Click Here

Building a peaceful Lauderhill is a collective effort. Let’s embrace these 6 Ways to Show Kindness and infuse our daily lives with acts of goodwill:



1. Listen with your full attention.

2. Surprise someone with a random act of kindness.

3. Share your skills and time by volunteering.

4. Stand for causes close to your heart.

5. Say thank you to deepen connections.

6. Be as kind to yourself as you are to others.



Kindness is contagious—let’s start an epidemic! Visit Lauderhill-fl.gov/Peace365 to

learn more.



🌱 #LauderhillKindness #LauderhillPeace365 #CommunityCare #Lauderhill #LHPP

