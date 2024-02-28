March is Women’s History Month

Melky Jean, aka Melky Sedeck, is a Singer, Songwriter, Author, Director, and Humanitarian who happens to be the younger sister of Fugees founder Wyclef Jean. As a performer, she has opened up for groups like the Roots, Black Eye Peas, Outkast and has gracefully shared the stage with living legends Sheryl Mclaughlin Beyonce and Patti Labelle. Melky is also a Grammy-nominated songwriter who has contributed her talent to many movies scores and some of our favorite prime time Television Shows.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in New Jersey, making her a first-generation Haitian-American. Melky attended the Performing Arts High School in New Jersey, where she learned opera and musical composition . She went on to study at Rutgers University .



Her most gratifying accomplishment to date is an organization she has founded, The Carma Foundation. A non-profit dedicated to addressing the needs of women and children in her native homeland Haiti, the inner cities of the United States South America and Africa. Like so many women Melky has endured and seen a lot of pain and suffering , she chooses not to let tragedy overcome her and instead uses her platform to advocate for women and young children all over the world as Melky is happiest when she is helping others.