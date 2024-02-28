March is Women’s History Month

As we honor Women’s History Month, it is essential to recognize the incredible contributions women have made in shaping our world. From trailblazing leaders and activists to innovators and creatives, women have played a crucial role in history. Their stories of resilience, determination, and courage inspire us to strive for a more inclusive and equitable society. Let us continue to celebrate #HerStory and support the empowerment of women in all aspects of life.
|#HerStory: Melky Jean, aka Melky Sedeck
|Melky Jean, aka Melky Sedeck, is a Singer, Songwriter, Author, Director, and Humanitarian who happens to be the younger sister of Fugees founder Wyclef Jean. As a performer, she has opened up for groups like the Roots, Black Eye Peas, Outkast and has gracefully shared the stage with living legends Sheryl Mclaughlin Beyonce and Patti Labelle. Melky is also a Grammy-nominated songwriter who has contributed her talent to many movies scores and some of our favorite prime time Television Shows.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in New Jersey, making her a first-generation Haitian-American. Melky attended the Performing Arts High School in New Jersey, where she learned opera and musical composition . She went on to study at Rutgers University .
Her most gratifying accomplishment to date is an organization she has founded, The Carma Foundation. A non-profit dedicated to addressing the needs of women and children in her native homeland Haiti, the inner cities of the United States South America and Africa. Like so many women Melky has endured and seen a lot of pain and suffering , she chooses not to let tragedy overcome her and instead uses her platform to advocate for women and young children all over the world as Melky is happiest when she is helping others.
|Stay Connected: IG @therealmelkyjean | Tik Tok @melkyjean | X @therealmelkyjean
|#HerStory: Felecia Hatcher
|Felecia is the CEO of Pharrell William’s Black Ambition Opportunity Fund, author of Genius Jam. Felecia is an innovative powerhouse, personal transformation speaker, entrepreneur, and author, whose work shapes the way individuals show up, are valued, and financially benefit from playing full out in the innovation economy. Companies like, Google, Spotify, Disney, Chanel, Door Dash, Target, Samsung, and Etsy call on Felecia to help them empower their teams and shape their inclusive innovation strategies, but moreover empower their teams to step into their Zone of Genius to unlock massive opportunities for their lives and careers.
Felecia has been featured on Bloomberg, Good Morning America, NBC Today Show, MSNBC, The Cooking Channel, Wall Street Journal, and White House Champion of Change Honoree.
|Stay Connected: IG @FeleciaHatcher | Tik Tok @FeleciaHatcher | X @FeleciaHatcher | IN @FeleciaHatcher | www.feleciahatcher.com info@FeleciaHatcher.com | #feleciahatcher
©2024 Cox Media Group