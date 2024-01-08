VCA Walk for the Animals for Humane Society of Broward Join Cox Media Group February 3, 2024 to support the Humane Society of Broward County, and all the shelter animals they care for.

All of us at Cox Media Group Miami love animals. Join us February 3, 2024 at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park (80 Las Olas Circle) for the annual VCA Walk for the Animals to support the Humane Society of Broward County!

Bring your friends and favorite well-behaved dog buddies for a fun 1-mile stroll along A1A by Fort Lauderdale Beach. There’s no fee to register or walk, but fundraising to support HSBC’s shelter services is encouraged - plus, the more you raise, the more swag you’ll earn!

Simply scan the QR code to sign up, or click here to join the #TeamCMG pack !

VCA Walk for the Animals Help support the Humane Society of Broward County!

©2024 Cox Media Group