Lola Brooke releases 'Dennis Daughter Deluxe,' announces tour

Lola Brooke is out with the extended deluxe version of her 2023 debut album, Dennis Daughter.

The new edition comes with four new songs: "Neighborhood Hero," "GO GET YA MOTHA," "Bend It Ova," featuring A Boogie wit Da Hoodie and Big Freedia, and "Becky," featuring 41. "Neighborhood Hero" gets its own music video, out now.



Lola will also be hitting the road for her first headlining tour this summer. The nine-city Back to Business tour will kick off June 6 in Toronto and wrap June 27 with a hometown show in New York City.



For ticket info, go to laylo.com/LolaBrooke.



Here is the track list for Dennis Daughter Deluxe:

"Intro (2023 Flow)"

"You" featuring Bryson Tiller

"Bend It Ova" featuring A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Big Freedia

"Shelter Baby (Be That B****)"

"God Bless All The Rappers"

"Don't Get Me Started" featuring Coi Leray, Nija

"Becky" featuring 41

"Best Side"

"GO GET YA MOTHA"

"It's Me Again"

"Pit Stop" featuring French Montana

"Neighborhood Hero"

"I AM LOLA"

"Dear Dennis"

"Vacant Heart"

"Don't Play With It" featuring Latto, Yung Miami

