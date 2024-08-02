The LOX goes through their hits on NPR's 'Tiny Desk'

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Just days after releasing Kehlani's Tiny Desk performance, NPR is back with another episode. This time, hip-hop takes the stage, with The LOX running through some of their hits in a setting more intimate than their popular Verzuz battle.

The group's set list included "Money, Power & Respect" from their debut album, "Recognize," "Kiss Your A** Goodbye," "All for the Love," Styles P and Jadakiss' "We Gonna Make It" and "By Your Side," Styles' "Good Times" and Sheek Louch's "Good Love."

The LOX is celebrating 30 years as a group with an anniversary tour, which is underway now. The next show is on Friday at The Marquee in Tempe, Arizona.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!