Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, NLE Choppa to join A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Better Off Alone Tour

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will be soon taking his music on the road, and he tapped a few guests to join him.

Luh Tyler, Dess Dior, NLE Choppa and Fridayy will support the New York rapper on his newly announced Better Off Alone Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the global tour kicks off on April 10 in New Zealand before traveling through Australia and heading to the U.K. for a few shows. It will then make stops in major cities across the U.S. and wrap in Canada on September 20.

Along with the tour announcement comes the news of A Boogie's upcoming single "P&E" featuring Mariah the Scientist, expected out on February 2.

Tickets for the Better Off Alone Tour will be up for presale starting January 30, with general sale tickets up for grabs starting February 2.

