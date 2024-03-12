Madonna welcomes Cardi B onstage for "Vogue" segment

On March 11, Cardi B became the latest guest star to join Madonna onstage during her Celebration tour.

The Queen of Pop was completing her five-night stand at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and fan-shot footage shows she brought Cardi onstage for her "Vogue" segment, where she and a celebrity judge "score" dancers who are voguing down the runway. Madonna's daughter Estere, 11, was among the dancers, and of course, she scored a 10.

Cardi posted a photo of herself onstage with Madonna to her Instagram Story.

Among the other stars who've joined Madonna for the segment: Pamela Anderson, Ali Wong, Kelly Ripa, Diplo, Debi Mazar, Julia Garner, Amy Schumer, designers Donatella Versace, Stella McCartney and Jean-Paul Gaultier, Madonna's oldest son Rocco and her oldest daughter, Lourdes.

Billboard reports that some of the stars in the audience for the show included Katy Perry, Paris Jackson, Rosie O'Donnell and Corey Feldman.

