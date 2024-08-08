Man found guilty of sending 17-year-old son to rob and kill rapper PnB Rock

A man has been convicted for sending his teenage son to kill PnB Rock, The Associated Press reports. A Los Angeles County jury convicted Freddie Trone of one count of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. The teen was charged with murder but was ruled incompetent to stand trial and is currently in a juvenile detention center.

According to the AP, the trial went on for two weeks, with both sides agreeing the teen, then 17 years old, robbed and shot PnB Rock at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles. They disagreed, however, on Trone's involvement in the shooting. Prosecution claimed he only did what his father asked of him, while defense said Trone was used as an accessory.

Trone took the stand and denied any involvement, saying, "I wasn’t there. I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing. I didn’t hand nobody no gun.” He claimed he was drumming up business for his beauty shop when he was spotted in the parking lot before the shooting. He also acknowledged that his son is "dangerous" and the crimes against the late rapper were "heinous."

A third person, Tremont Jones, seen fist-bumping PnB Rock in surveillance footage, was also charged in the rapper's fatal shooting. He was accused of telling Trone about his jewelry, and was found guilty of two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy.

Jones' lawyer, David Haas, wants to appeal the ruling, while Trone's lawyer, Winston McKesson, says he's planning to file a motion for a new trial.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.