Man injured in shooting outside Drake's Toronto residence

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

A shooting took place outside of Drake's Toronto mansion early Tuesday morning, CTV reports.
 
One man was seriously injured in the gunfire and rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim was a security guard. It's unknown if Drake was home at the time. 

Toronto police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but no description has been given.
 
According to a source, Drake has offered to cooperate with investigators.

The shooting comes as Drake and Kendrick Lamar are embroiled in a rap feud. On his most recent diss track about Drake, "Not Like Us," Kendrick used an aerial image of Drake's house marked with "sex offender lives here" flags. Police have not said whether the shooting is related to the feud.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!