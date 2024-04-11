Mariah Carey adds dates to Las Vegas residency show 'The Celebration of Mimi'

Mariah Carey's Las Vegas residency The Celebration of Mimi launches April 12 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, but she's already extended her run.

Originally scheduled to run for eight shows throughout April, the residency has now added eight new performances: three in July and five in August. Tickets go on sale April 19 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas. Presales start April 12; visit citientertainment.com for more details.

The shows will mark the impending 20th anniversary of Mariah's 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi, and also include Mariah's iconic hits and fan favorites.

The new dates going on sale are: July 26, 27, 31, August 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10.

Mariah and her concert promoter, Live Nation Las Vegas, are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to The Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah, a three-week summer camp for kids ages 11-15.

