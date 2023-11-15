Mariah Carey joins the lineup for the 2023 'Billboard' Music Awards

Courtesy Billboard Music Awards

By Andrea Dresdale

Mariah Carey is the latest star to join the lineup for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, taking place online Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

The artist will do what's described as a "festive, Aspen-inspired performance" of her holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," marking the first time it's ever been sung on an awards show.

Other artists who'll perform on the show include Bebe Rexha and country superstar Morgan Wallen. Morgan is one of the top finalists this year, as are Taylor SwiftSZAThe WeekndDrake and singer/songwriter Zach Bryan.

You can access the show on the Billboard Music Awards' social channels, Billboard's social channels and on BBMAs.watch.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!