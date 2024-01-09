Mary J. Blige to be honored with Entertainment Icon Award at Urban One Honors

Mary J. Blige has been announced as the 2024 Urban One Honors' Entertainment Icon.

The sixth annual event, which films at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on January 20, will celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black creators in entertainment. Mary, a nine-time Grammy winner, is being honored as "one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era."

"Urban One is thrilled to honor the incomparable Mary J. Blige as our 2024 Entertainment Icon," Michelle L. Rice, president of TV One and CLEO, said. "Mary's immeasurable talent and award-winning music has shaped our culture and has had a profound impact on artists and music across all genres, but most notably the elevation of female artists in both R&B and Hip Hop across generations."

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul joins previously announced honorees: Chlöe Bailey, Dionne Warwick, Frankie Beverly and Donald Lawrence.

The special two-hour event will see performances by Teyana Taylor, Chanté Moore, Angie Stone, Damon Little, Keke Wyatt and more.

LeToya Luckett returns as host of the show's Backstage Pass, featuring exclusive interviews with honorees, performers and presenters.

Urban One Honors: Best in Black premieres during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25, at 8 p.m. ET on TV One and will simulcast on CLEO TV.

