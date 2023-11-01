Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson named 'Glamour' ﻿2023 Women of the Year

Glamour has announced its 2023 Women of the Year list, naming Mary J. Blige and Quinta Brunson among the honorees.

"We didn't think hip-hop would ever make it to 50 years," Mary said in her cover story. The nine-time Grammy winner, known widely as the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," is recognized for the vulnerability in her music throughout her decadeslong career and the "hard-fought 'now'" that's prepared her for her next chapter.

"This is not an overnight success," Blige told Glamour. "This is not an easy thing, this new me, this new Mary. This is hard work. When you're happy and you're strong, and you've been…[as] miserable as I've been in life and went through as much hell, it's easy to revert back to the residue."

Brunson, on the other hand, a new-ish kid on the entertainment block, is recognized for her recent TV and media success. Deemed the "head of her class" in her cover story, the Emmy winner discussed in a Q+A feature her upbringing in Philadelphia, her smash series Abbott Elementary and her desire to achieve much more.

"I think that part of me feels like I still have more to show," Brunson said. "Abbott Elementary is only scratching the surface of what I'm capable of, and sometimes I feel that people think that making Abbott is easy, and it's not.

Brunson added she often feels like the underdog, but it's the fuel that keeps her going.

"I feel like I have more to show creatively. And I just got here. I just need more time," she said.

For the full list of Glamour's Women of the Year and to read all of the cover stories visit Glamour.com.

