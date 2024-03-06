Mary J. Blige reveals she's in love: "When you believe it, it comes to you"

Mary J. Blige's no longer searching for a real love, she has one. She revealed the news on CBS Mornings Wednesday while discussing her positive approach to life and love.

"I still believe in love ... I'm not gonna give up on love, I'm not gonna give up on romance, I'm not gonna give up on myself," she described. "I'm not gonna do that."

When asked if she's currently in love, she replied, "Yeah, I am."

She continued, "I'm in love. I believe I deserve a good relationship with myself, with a partner. And you know, when you believe it, it comes to you."

Mary appeared on the show to promote her third annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, which is moving to New York after two years in Atlanta.

The event, featuring a comedy show, gospel brunch, jazz concert and performances by 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Muni Long, Lola Brooke and more, will take place May 10-12.

