Mary J. Blige talks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, 'My Life' anniversary milestone and more

Mary J. Blige will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October, which she considers an accomplishment of both her and her fans.

"It means so much because I worked so hard," Blige told Billboard. "My fans have given me so much, and when I say, 'We did it,' I mean my fans and I. We did this because, without them, there's no me. Through all my blood, sweat, and tears, suffering, getting up, and falling down, they were there. It means a lot to accomplish something like that."

Mary's set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album My Life one month after her induction.

“That album is so important, because it was so pivotal for when it came time for me to choose. I was in a dark place where I didn’t wanna live, and I was begging people to love me and stay with me," she recalls. "Now, I’m not begging anyone to love and stay with me. I love myself. I found my real love. My true love is myself and I."

"That's why when it was time for me to choose the My Life album, I chose my life. I chose my life and my fans when it was time to make that turn because I didn't want to off myself and take half my fanbase with me," Mary continued. "That didn't seem right. I always had a conscious and a spiritual grounding. That's what made me choose."

Mary then spoke highly of Method Man, who is featured on "I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By," which is also approaching its 30th anniversary.

"I was a full Method Man and Wu-Tang Clan fan," Blige recalls.

