MC Lyte on hosting 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture: I intend to have just as much of a good time as attendees

MC Lyte

By Jamia Pugh

Not only is MC Lyte known for her iconic rap career, these days she's synonymous with many other entertainment ventures.

For her next gig, she'll host all three days of the Harlem Festival of Culture. She chatted with ABC Audio about how excited she is for the music and arts event.

"I intend to have just as much of a good time as all of the attendees," Lyte said, adding, "I'm excited."

The "Ruff Neck" rapper recalled a recent conversation explaining that, while originally from Brooklyn, Harlem played a role in her upbringing, as well.

"I've got ties to all boroughs for all different reasons," she said. "With Harlem, I spent a lot of summers and weekends there, at my grandmother's house on 138th and Amsterdam, right across the street from City College. As a matter of fact, I learned how to run down those steps in record time, following my bigger cousins."

Harlem's also where she first heard of hip-hop. She credits pioneers like "The Cold CrushFunky Four Plus OneThe Treacherous Three and Melle Mel" with her introduction to the genre.

"To be able to come back full circle and also have R&B be a prominent feature throughout this year's festival" is a treat, she said.

The Grammy winner also joked about "who else" might be "fitting for the occasion" other than herself.

Regarding the festival's roster of "unbelievable talent" of past and present hip-hop greats like Doug E. FreshCam'ronFat Joe and Remy Ma, Lyte promised the event and its celebration of 50 years of hip-hop will be a "show like none other."

Fans can join MC Lyte at the 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture on Randall's Island July 28-30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!